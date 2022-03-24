NEOSHO, Mo. — An annual event returns to Crowder College for the first time in two years.

We’re talking about the 51st Annual Aggie Day. More than 50 schools from around the Four-States gathered in Neosho to compete in 16 different events.

1,500 students were in attendance throughout the day, with $11,000 in scholorships on the line for high school seniors. While students compete, a variety of opportunities are offered for them to learn new skills.

“Agriculture is not just plows and cows. We have all kinds of professional development areas, where they can learn leadership skills like public speaking, research, science, STEM type of education,” said Jorge Zapata, AG Division Chair.

Officials say it takes about 50 volunteers to make this event possible.