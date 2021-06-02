Crossline Ministries to end rental and utility assistance, refer clients to other organizations

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin non-profit is narrowing its focus when it comes to helping people in need.

Crosslines Ministries has been offering a program that provides rental and utility assistance to residents who meet certain income guidelines.

But, since there are other area agencies equipped to do the same thing, officials have decided to drop that particular service.

“Our number one focus has always been addressing food insecurity,” said Rodney Rambo, executive director of Crossline Ministries Joplin. “We just really felt this is an opportunity for us to double down on that effort and really just stay in our lane and do everything we can to really focus on that primary mission.”

Crosslines will refer clients it used to help with utility and rent assistance to one of four other local agencies — Catholic Charities, the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Economic Security and the Salvation Army.