JOPLIN, Mo. — A local construction company is following suit with other businesses and contributing their donation to a police fund in honor of the Joplin officers involved in the March 8th shooting.

Over the weekend, Crossland Construction Company, Inc. donated $25,000 to Joplin’s Fraternal Order of Police fund which will directly assist the families of Cpl. Ben Cooper, Officer Jake Reed, and Officer Rick Hirshey.

This comes after TAMKO’s pledge to match funds up to $25,000 from other businesses for the support of Joplin Police officers and their families. TAMKO will continue to match funds from both businesses, and individual employees (up to $500) through April 1st.

Like TAMKO, Crossland Construction will continue to match donations up to $25,000 from other businesses.