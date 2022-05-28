LAMAR, Mo. — People across the country are working out to honor veterans.

This includes the Barton County Strength Club who took part in the annual Murph Workout.

Every year Crossfit gyms, military members, veterans and others take part in this challenge to honor those who lost their lives defending the country, just like Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy.

He lost his life in Afghanistan back in 2005 and was later awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor after his death.

“This is kind of a workout dedicated to him, he used to do this workout every single day when he was in the service and so Crossfit gyms and other gyms all over the country do this in honor of him. And it’s really special to be able to honor America this way and honor the service members on Memorial Day weekend, it’s not just about grilling and chilling all weekend, we start this on Saturday and then we can hang out but it kind of makes you remember that when you’re sore the next day, oh they did a lot more than we did in this little workout,” says Taylor Overman, Barton County Strength Club Owner,

For those interested, the Murph Workout consists of a mile run, followed by 300 air squats, 200 push-ups, 100 pull-ups and finally another mile run.