Cross country cyclist with a cause makes a stop in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — One man’s cycling mission has brought him back through the Four States.

William Galloway started his cross-country journey more than four years ago. He raises money and awareness for brain injuries — something he suffered years ago after being hit by a drunk driver.

Since that time, he’s made it a point to help make things easier when it comes to treatment for survivors.

He passed through Jasper in 2019. Chain issues landed him in Joplin today so he could get things fixed at Blue’s Bike Company on Main Street.

“I never know what to expect in my travels. I don’t. Everyday brings that mystery. Some days can just be peaceful and quiet and other days…people will wanna make fun of you because they don’t understand a brain injury. And then you hold back from saying anything stupid and you wish that it had a better outcome. It’s frustrating. It’s emotional,” said Galloway.

He estimates his voyage has taken him over 33,000 miles — using three bikes — over 50 tires and 30 intertubes.