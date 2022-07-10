GALENA, Ks. — A cross country crime spree came to an end in Galena this weekend.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Emily Yeary of Summerset, South Dakota last night around 11:30 pm.

The Galena Police Department was first alerted on Friday about Yeary by the Simpson County Mississippi Sheriff’s Office.

They were told a female with a federal arrest warrant and an endagered juvenille runaway could be in the Galena area.

Throughout Saturday the Galena Police Department worked with the US Marshal Dervice, the South Dakota Unit of Criminal Investigation and the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Later the Galena Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service arrested Yeary at the Galena Motel.

Yeary is currently held at the Cherokee County Jail without bond awaiting pickup by the US Marshals Service.

The juvenile was taken into custody as a child in need of care.