Creating Legacies pancake feed raises money for food pantry

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Southeast Kansas residents grab breakfast at Memorial Auditorium to support a local organization.

Creating Legacies hosted an inaugural pancake feed Saturday morning to raise funds for their food pantry.

At just seven dollars a plate, guests enjoyed pancakes, sausage, and a beverage.

This organization tries to help the community in any way it can including helping disabled citizens pay their bills through a pay services program, and feeding 50 families within the past two months.

Tiffany Krause, president of the organization, says, “We don’t ask for proof of income when they come in for the food pantry because on a personal level, I believe that even if you make above the poverty level it’s possible for you to have struggles. So we don’t ask for a proof of income.”

Creating Legacies’ next big project will be installing an after school music program, with a fundraiser for it coming in September.