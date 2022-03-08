CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Crawford County Health Department is returning to some normalcy as the pandemic is slowing.

The Consulting Health Officer Dr. Timothy Stebbins is stepping down on March 31st. He was hired back in June 2020 for a temporary role to guide the health department during the pandemic. Dr. Stebbins and another consultant helped collect data and worked closely with KDHE for coronavirus guidelines.

“We’ve just really tried to step up and meet those challenges. I just can’t say enough about Dr. Stebbins. He’s just been an amazing leader and I think that is shown. I think that a lot of our outcomes throughout the county might not have been as good without,” said Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Dept. Director and County Health Officer.

Dr. Stebbins will continue his role as Medical Director for EMS.

Van Kam is the current health officer and will consult with Dr. Stebbins if needed in the future.