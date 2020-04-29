Crawford County leaders discuss plans on lifting restrictions

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Crawford County leaders gathered this morning to discuss plans on lifting restrictions after Governor Laura Kelly’s stay home order expires on May 3rd.

The county is planning on unveiling a four phase plan to slowly allow some of those restrictions to be lifted.

But that can only happen if everyone is wearing their face mask.

As the Kansas stay home order end date is quickly approaching, Crawford County is looking to safely lift restrictions.

Rebecca Adamson, Crawford County Health Department, said, “There’s four phases for reopening, phase one is what we’re in now.”

Which would include those limited gatherings to 10 people or less, and only essential businesses to be operating.

Phase two would reopen gyms, resturaunts and hair salons.

Jeremy Johnson, Crawford County Commissioner, said, “Pretty strict guidelines about having to be 6 feet apart from other people.”

Phase three would allow social gatherings up to 25 people.

And phase four would allow public gatherings up to 50 people, sports events could continue, adhering to safety guidelines.

However, lifting these restrictions come with a cost.

“In reopening, we re likely to have more cases.”

The health department says with reopening, it’s very important induviduals continue wearing PPE like masks to limit the spread of illness.

“Especially as things start to open up more, we’re going to want to wear masks, so their not exposing others if they are contagious but they don’t have symptoms yet,” said Adamson.

Commissioners are expected to approve of the phased out plan on Friday–that’s if Governor Kelly chooses not to extend the order.