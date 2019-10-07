Crawford County Genealogical and Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Crawford County residents gather to reminisce the past, present and the future of the area.

The Crawford County Genealogical and Historical Society celebrated their 50th anniversary Sunday afternoon.

The theme of the celebration was “Past, Present, and Future of Crawford County.”

Guest speakers recalled their time living in the area and participating in activities such as going to the Fox Theater and paying a mere 58 cents for coffee.

Darlene Schneider has been a part of the organization for the past 15 years.

She believes knowing where you come from is important, because you’ll never know what you’ll find.

Schneider adds, “Both my husband and I are interested in researching our families, which we have researched, and it has taken us many places in the United States as well as Europe to research. When you find one aspect of your family, you want to search for more and see why they did or why they came to this area.”

The Crawford County Genealogical Society can conduct research into your family history for $10 an hour.

You can get in contact with them at the Pittsburg Public Library.