Crawford County Early Childhood Education Study Appeal

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — Federal funding could offer some assistance for an issue in Crawford County.

“Greenbush” and “The Family Resource Center,” submitted their most recent study to the “Crawford County Commissioners” at Friday’s meeting.

The study was funded by the “All in for Kansas Kids” grant, and served as a way to assess the early childhood education shortage in Crawford County. Officials behind the study hope this will help show the importance of using upcoming federal funding for childcare

Ann Elliott, the Family Resource Center Director:

“We’re hoping that some of the federal dollars that they’ve been talking about will be coming into the county and that there will be a plan when those dollars come down maybe for childcare to help families and children.”

The goal would be to expand infant and toddler care in Crawford County.

The Family Resource Center has a waiting list of over 100 applicants.