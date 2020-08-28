Crawford county commissioners pass health order, effective noon 8/28

Crawford county commissioners passed a new health order, effective Friday, August 28, at noon, geared toward businesses within the COVID-19 pandemic. This order places various restrictions on businesses that they are expected to comply with, including strongly recommended screening for employees; all bars and restaurants shall end service at midnight and close by 12:30 a.m.; drive-thru, deliver, and curbside service at restaurants may continue past midnight; restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only; service/consumption of food/drinks while standing at a bar or standing-only area is prohibited; consumption of food or beverages shall only take place at a table or counter, in a seated area; dance floors shall also be closed. Any person caught violating or not complying with the order may be fined up to $100 for each offense.

Health officers were present to present this order and additional information, including Linda Bean, Crawford County Deputy Health Officer. The officers present highlighted the updates in COVID-19 numbers for the county, as the county has had a total of 515 cases to date with an additional 122 active cases this week in comparison to the 27 new cases the previous week. They also reported that Pittsburg State University has 85 in isolation. There have been no new deaths in the county, currently only three deaths since March.

Upon further discussion, the health officers discussed how they view the COVID-19 situation in schools of varying ages, as they said they feel schools are stable right now. Though, they feel that down the road there is great possible impact due to the recent spike in cases of 18- to 25-year-olds, as this group is the majority affected in new cases. The officers reported that the reason for this spike is due to recent gatherings at bars and parties. They also said that while this group has a low risk to COVID-19, they are a high risk for spreading it. Because of this, the officers said things need to be put in place in order to stop the spread from growing.

They continued to say that context should be taken into account and that containment strategies will need to look different than what was in place before. They stated that this could take anywhere from four to 12 weeks in order to see a noticeable difference. The health officers stated they would suggest broader descriptions than what were in place previously since more than 50 percent of the new cases are 18- to 25-year-olds. The reason why they suggested this is due to, as they explained, that many cases of this age group have 10 to 40 contacts, which can create a lot of crossover in businesses. They stated that this is what makes it difficult without placing more aggressive mitigation.

Overall, the health officers highlighted that they want to focus on Crawford county and they don’t want businesses to have to close again—this is what they are working to prevent. Their goal is to not have to impose blanket restrictions yet, though they must focus on hotspots and that’s what this order does. This is the first step in the mitigation process and the next step could look different depending on if numbers continue to increase—broader mitigation is possible in the future, though that’s what they are trying to avoid.

The health officers explained that they have not seen the personal responsibility from the 18 to 25 age group that would have been needed in order to avoid this order. The Health Department will look at this order as frequently as needed going forward and currently does not have an end date. This order is written in conjunction with all of the governor’s orders—no recommendations to school have changed, this is specific to businesses.

Business following the health order included a discussion of the proposed budget, which was approved, and a presentation from Brittan Brenner, of the City of Pittsburg, about the 2020 census.