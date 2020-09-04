Crawford County Commissioners approve updated health order

The Crawford County Commissioners approved an updated health order to go into effect Friday, September 4 at noon. The updated order makes some adjustments to the previous two orders. Such adjustments include that all front-line staff who are in contact with the public or involved with food/drinks or delivery are required to wear masks; bars and restaurants no longer must close by 12:30 a.m.; and for event centers/community events remediation plans must be submitted to the Crawford County Health Department no later than a week prior to the event, which goes into effect September 18. Additionally, law enforcement will no longer charge $100 to violators of the order and will instead provide a written narrative to the health department describing the violation.

The Crawford County Local Board of Health presented about the rising numbers in Crawford County and how the new Health Order is set to address this. The health officers explained that Crawford County is currently “in the red” for this week, as the overall numbers and trend is rising. They stated there are 462 current active cases, though it is expected to reach 500 cases by the end of the day. Girard has one positive case in the ICU, Pittsburg State University has 140 in isolation, 650 in quarantine, and four Greek houses in quarantine. This week alone Pittsburg State tested 85 students. The officers stated that they estimate that there are about 2,000 individuals who are in quarantine in Crawford County. They specified that it is very important for those who are in quarantine to stay in quarantine because it is important to follow the rules laid out.

Community Health reported that out of their 401 tests this week 56 were positive and 34 of those were from Crawford County. The health officers reported that Community Health is still able to offer emergency services and curbside testing with a 24-hour turnaround. They stated that 86 percent of cases since Tuesday/Wednesday are starting to see a slight spread to older age groups—the officer said this is due to community spread, which was expected after the recent spike. Additionally, two nursing homes have also been affected, with either residents or staff having tested positive.

The health officers also reported that there have been several quarantines within schools, though this has not been due to in-school transmission, rather from outside sources. Many schools have also had to adjust their requirements, going to three feet social distancing instead of six feet, which is still acceptable.

They also reported that there has been a death reported of a long-term care individual who died while having COVID-19. The officers said this death will most likely be counted as a COVID-19 death, as the individual died while having it—they then explained that even if there are contributing factors, if one dies while having the virus it will be counted as a COVID-19 death.

The officers said they have been asked why schools are not shutting and stated that it is because there are not spreads within the schools, so they feel do not feel they need to close down school or school activities yet. They stated that it is their goal for students to continue participating in activities, though there are still some restrictions placed on them—such as how people may spectate. The health officers explained that the K-12 students are not the ones out spreading COVID-19, so they don’t need to do anything with that cohort yet, though they said they will when or if the time comes.

The officers addressed that there are some businesses in the area who are not following the order, in that they are requiring employees to work despite quarantine orders. They said that there cannot be “forced COVID-19 transmission.”

The health officers ended by saying they do not want to see a countywide response for a local outbreak and instead want to adjust their response to areas of concern. In comparing COVID-19 to the flu, the health officers stated that while there can be some similarities, COVID-19 can potentially lead to lasting long-term effects. They encouraged the county to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing, handwashing, and if in quarantine/isolation to stay home.

The Crawford County Courthouse will be closed September 7 in observance of Labor Day. The County Health Officials will meet September 11 at 9 a.m. for a work session to discuss Health Officials’ roles.