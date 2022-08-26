PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County Commissioners are investing more than $2,000,000 into a county-wide need. It’s hoping to increase access to childcare. So far the county has already handed out more than $1,000,000 and it doesn’t plan to stop there. By addressing this need, officials are hoping this move will bring new families into the county, and help fill several job openings in the county.

“Everybody has to pitch in cause not one entity can do it all for the community,” said Ann Elliott, The Family Resource Center Exec. Director.

After receiving almost $7,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, Crawford County Commissioners partnered with Greenbush to figure out the best way to use it.

“Childcare was one of the main things people wanted to see in the county, so we dedicated $2.2-million towards childcare,” said Bruce Blair, Crawford County Commissioner.

So far the county has awarded $1.2-million equally divided between six different organizations.

“Within the next few weeks we’ll probably look at how we’ll divide up the last million,” said Blair.

Hopes are this will help decrease the wait many families see at childcare facilities like the Family Resource Center in Pittsburg.

“We have a waiting list of about 64 infants and 64 toddlers. The waitlist here if you get on is close to a year,” said Elliott.

The center plans on using its funding towards an upcoming expansion project.

“We’re looking at 51 additional infant and toddler slots and then additional Pre-K classrooms. We’d like to have it completed at least within a year,” Elliott added.

With more slots available, Crawford County Commissioner Bruce Blair says this could help bring in new families as well.

“A lot of times employers struggle like everyone else if there’s not childcare in the area to get someone to come to work. So we’re hoping that with these childcare centers opening within different communities within Crawford County, we could recruit new employees and hopefully fill jobs that are vacant,” said Blair.

The other five entities receiving $200,000 include SEK-Cap, Harmony, Sonshine, New Foundations, and Sugar Creek.