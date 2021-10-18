Crawford Co inmate dies after jail attack; Second inmate charged

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a 20-year-old inmate after an assault at the Crawford County Jail over the weekend.

Corrections officers were first alerted to the injured inmate around 1:15 PM on Saturday, October 16th. In the ‘jailpod,’ an area accessible by multiple inmates, officers found Dante M. Martinez, 20, of Pittsburg suffering from severe injuries.

Martinez was transported to Girard Medical Center and finally Freeman Hospital in Joplin where he was pronounced dead just before 9 that evening. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Surveillance video from the building showed that 25-year-old Gavin P. Wood, of Arma, attacked Martinez.

Gavin P. Wood

Early Monday afternoon, Wood was charged with second-degree murder and arrested on the new charge.

This investigation is ongoing and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.