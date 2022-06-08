CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. — A change will soon be coming to the Crawford County Health Department.

Director, Teddi Van Kam has announced her retirement. She’s been with the department since 2017 and has been the Director since the beginning of last year.

Over the course of the pandemic, she helped conduct the county’s first covid-19 investigations and oversaw vaccine administration.

“The last two years have just been extremely trying on everyone, but it’s also been an amazing experience to see a community step up. A lot of programs and organizations worked together, there was a lot of teamwork,” said Teddi Van Kam, Health Department Director.

Van Kam’s last day on the job will be August 19th.