Crash in Montgomery Co. Leaves One Dead, Another with Serious Injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ks. — One man is dead and another is injured after a car crashes into a trailer in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway patrol says around 9:30 Tuesday night, a car pulling a trailer was backing-up down County Road 2600, when a van going south on U-75 crashed into the middle of the trailer.

The driver of the van, 62-year-old Paul Workman of Parsons, died on the scene.

A passenger in the van, 47-year-old Lindon Allen of Parsons, was taken to a Tulsa hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car pulling the trailer was not injured.