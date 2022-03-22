WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Carl Junction woman died following a car crash in Webb City on Sunday.

According to the Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team, on March 20th, 48-year-old Rebecca McAllister was driving westbound on State Highway 171 in the early morning hours when her 2019 Nissan Sentra left the roadway and collided with a stoplight support pole near north St. Louis Ave. McAllister was the only one in the vehicle.

EMS services arrived after receiving a call around 3:04 AM and rendered aid until she was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Next of kin has been notified.

This crash remains under investigation my JPD-MCT and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.