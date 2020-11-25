Cranberries, the healthy holiday side dish?

Before you dig into your Thanksgiving meal, there’s a super fruit side dish you may want to double up on.

Cranberries are high in antioxidants and vitamins, which means they are good for you.

Doctors say they can also protect you against certain cancers.

“Cranberries are a good food , and actually the highest antioxidant food that we have,” said Henry Petry, doctor at Freeman Health System. “It also contains some vital chemicals that are also good for your brain and it helps to reduce the chance of cancer in the colon as well.”

He said that is you drink cranberry juice often it can protect against urinary tract infections.

He added that if you eat it in its purest form, like the actual berry or plain juice, the more health benefits there are.