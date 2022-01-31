TULSA, Okla. – A Big Cabin man with a history of abusing women, was convicted in U.S. District Court for sexually assaulting and strangling a former dating partner.

Christopher Michael Guinn, 23, was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country and of assault of an intimate/dating partner by strangling and attempting to strangle in Indian Country.

Guinn had a history of exerting control over women and sexually assaulting them, according to a prepared statement released by U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Two additional women who previously dated Guinn testified about similar assaults they endured by the defendant, trial testimony showed. They also testified that Guinn physically abused them and isolated them from friends and family. Both had protective orders against the defendant, Johnson said.

Guinn sexually assaulted and strangled a former dating partner on March 17, 2019. During the assault, Guinn held the victim down and grabbed her around the neck, leaving the victim gasping for air.

After Guinn fell asleep, the victim fled and contacted law enforcement.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Guinn stated the incident was not rape but consensual sex and theorized the victim was lying because she was jealous of him being with another woman at a party.

“Violent acts of sexual and physical abuse such as those committed in this case will not be tolerated,” Johnson said.