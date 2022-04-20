LAMAR, Mo. — The CoxHealth Barton County Hospital is holding a diaper drive. The hospital has held this event every April for the past ten years.

So far, the hospital says it has around 1,000 diapers donated. They accept all diapers – cloth or paper.

At the end of the month, the donated diapers will be taken to the Barton County Health Department to be distributed to local families in need.

“Prioritizing between, you know, diapers and food and things like that, we want to be able to help people that, um, those are necessities, those are things that people need and we want to be able to help with that,” said Katie Schlichting, Office Coordinator.

Those who would like to donate can do so by dropping off diapers at the front entrance of the CoxHealth Barton County Hospital until the end of April.