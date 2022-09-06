MONETT, Mo. — A southwest Missouri hospital gets a top ranking in a nationwide survey of 4,500 hospitals. The Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, gave Cox Monett a five-star overall quality rating. That covers factors like patient experience, safety, and effective care.

Hospital leaders stress it’s a daily goal to put patients first.

“It really takes a lot of collaboration. So it’s the physicians, it’s the advanced practice providers, the nurses, it’s the EVS staff, the dietitians, nutritionists, and Xrays and radiology. It’s all of us working together to deliver that experience, that high quality,” said Andrea Mckay, Cox Monett President.

“There is a lot of pride with the position that we get with the Five Star Promise, or Five Star rating. They’re just amazed that we as a smaller facility that we would be able to provide that kind of care,” said Tanya Straw, Cox Monett Med/Surg Unit.

This is the second time CMS has recognized Cox Monett. It received a five-star rating for patient satisfaction in 2018.