Cox Monett expands specialty care, adds new orthopedic surgeon

MONETT, Mo. — Options for specialty orthopedic and sports medicine care continues to grow locally. Cox Monett Hospital is pleased to welcome Daniel J. Samani, MD, a full-time board-certified orthopedic surgeon, to its health care team.

“Increasing access to specialists for people living in rural communities continues to be a priority,” said Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett. “It’s been many years since we have had full-time orthopedic coverage in Monett. After interviewing several candidates, Dr. Samani was the perfect fit because he is a talented and experienced surgeon, and that is exactly what we need for our vibrant and growing community.”

Samani, who grew up in a small town of only 4,000 people in Iowa, offers high-quality comprehensive orthopedic care for adults and children. He specializes in sports medicine and joint reconstruction of the hip, knee and shoulder, including anterior and lateral hip replacement, quad-sparing, minimally-invasive total and partial knee replacement, traditional shoulder replacement, rotator cuff reconstruction, and reverse shoulder arthroplasty.

“I’m very excited to join such a fantastic organization like CoxHealth and provide orthopedic care inside the new Cox Monett Hospital,” he said. “My dad was a family practice physician for 45 years, so I witnessed him build those vital connections with his patients, and that is exactly what I want to do here in Monett. I want to help patients get back to doing the things they love to do.”

Samani earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa, and completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Samani’s personal interests include golf, tennis, sailing, boating, reading history, flying, traveling, and spending time with daughter.

His office is located at the new CoxHealth Monett Clinic, 1000 E. Highway 60 in Monett. It is attached to the new Cox Monett Hospital, which opened its new $42 million hospital in January 2021. The new hospital features a spacious operating suite built for orthopedic procedures, in-house MRI, and diagnostic services conveniently located inside the specialty clinic.

A service that goes hand-in-hand with orthopedic surgery is outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation therapy, which is also provided by the specialty-trained therapists at Cox Rehab and Sports Medicine. The rehabilitation clinic, located at 700 E. Cleveland, features a HydroWorx pool and state-of-the-art equipment to help return patients to normal activity after an illness or injury.

For more information or to make an appointment with Dr. Samani, please call 417-236-2440.