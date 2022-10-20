MONETT, Mo. — A technology upgrade is something Cox Health Monett is proud to give its patients. When the facility opened in 2021, a 3D mammogram machine was added to the list of services.

The technology allows the radiologist to visualize tissue in layers versus a flat image. It’s something you may have heard of at bigger hospitals already, but those who use the piece of equipment say it’s not something you often see in less populated communities.

“Not a lot of rural hospitals have 3D mammograms available to them, across the entire nation, not just in this area. So, this is something that we’re really proud of, that we can offer this to our community,” said Frankie Smith, Mammographer.

This month, patients that come in to get their mammograms get a goodie bag filled with breast health information, hand sanitizer, and small trinkets like lip gloss and pens.