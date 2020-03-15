Cox Health to begin offering virtual evaluations to test for Coronavirus

Mo. — Cox Health announces on Monday that the hospital will begin offering virtual evaluations to test for Coronavirus.

Cox Health recommends only people showing symptoms of Coronavirus use the service.

This includes if you are showing symptoms of a fever, cough, or respiratory distress.

After evaluation, if a doctor believes an individual meets the criteria to be tested, they will get referred.

The service will only be offered to Southwest Missourians, and is free of charge.

Offering virtual visits is a part of Cox Health’s goal to help prevent the spread of the illness throughout communities.

To complete a virtual visit, people will be required to use the code “COVID.”

For more information on how you can complete a virtual visit for Coronaviurs, click here.