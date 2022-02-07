LAMAR, Mo. — Cox Barton County Hospital is receiving a special designation to help care for stroke patients.

The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has designated the hospital as a Level III Stroke Center.

This will help provide a quicker response and higher quality of care for patients.

Patients in the area also now won’t have to travel far in order to see a neurologist.

“This was an area of great need that we identified in the region and the community,” said Dr. Jeremy Sturgell, Emergency Department Director and Stroke Medical Director at Cox Barton County Hospital. “It really matters. The time-sensitive nature of stroke matters so much. This really has a direct effect on outcomes whether it be making patients less disabled from their stroke or even in some cases, saving their life.”

Cox Barton County is one of just 29 hospitals in the state to receive this designation.