Cowboys for Cancer event raises money in honor of fallen Kansas man

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Fort Scott community comes together to raise money in remembrance of a southeast Kansas man.

Doug Hazelbaker died of cancer in 2017.

Before his passing, the Fort Scott community raised money for him at the first Cowboys for Cancer event.

Doug was adamant that the community should always help out those in need, so the event has continued in his name.

Now, the money raised goes towards other cancer patients.

Today was the 3rd annual event, and contestants participated in calf and breakaway roping.

This weekend’s events could qualify participants for a major rodeo contest in Dallas.

Jana Hazelbaker, event organizer, says, “It just gives me a way to honor Doug and his wishes and what he wanted. It was a way for him to win against a battle he knew wasn’t going to win against, a battle he knew he wasn’t going to win from the beginning.”

Last year about $9,000 was raised at the event.

Jana says competitions will continue Sunday with more than 100 contestants.

Festivities will begin at 9 AM.