COVID Relief funds used for new internet antenna in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg will soon be expanding internet access for local students.

City commissioners approved the varience of a new antenna for the DragonNet system.

The program went into operation last year in January to provide internet for students in Pittsburg community schools.

The new antenna will be located at the USD 250 School Board office, and will be one of three new sites throughout Pittsburg to help areas with limited coverage after the initial rollout.

“Almost all of the work that students are doing requires some level of internet access these days. It puts them on an equal footing. It’s really an equality thing, we want to make sure that no students are negatively impacted by the fact that they have difficulty getting broadband internet,” said Jay Byers, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager.

Construction of the three new sites will cost around $300,000 paid by Federal COIVD relief allocations. The new tower is expected to be operational within two months.