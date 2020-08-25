COVID Exposures Related to Webb City School Force Closure

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City R-7 School District is temporarily closing Madge T. James Kindergarten Center starting Wednesday through Friday, August 28th.

This comes after the district learns of a “significant number of staff related COVID-19 exposures” at the center.

At the moment, no children that attend the center have been cited as being exposed or as one of the cases.

Extracurricular activities through the center have since been canceled as district officials continue to monitor the situation and begin contact tracing. Classes for the children are set to resume the following Monday, August 31st.

Extra care and maintenance will be taken to sanitize the building according to the statement.

