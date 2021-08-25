COVID-19 vaccine incentive winners announced

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is announcing the first batch of winners for the Vaccine Incentive Program.

Today the department revealed the 180 winners that were randomly selected for its first vaccine lottery.

Seven people from our viewing area won ten-thousand dollars.

Three of them are from Joplin, one from Carthage, one from Monett, one from Granby, and one from Aurora.

160 people won the ten thousand dollars and twenty adolescent winners won ten-thousand-dollar scholarships.

To enter for the next four drawings, go to our website.