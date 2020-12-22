COVID-19 hospitalization numbers stay constant entering the holidays

Registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal protective equipment as she prepares to treat a COVID-19 patient in the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement and recruiting nursing students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Hospitalization numbers kept fairly constant over the last week at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. The numbers waivered only slightly. As of Monday, December 21, there is an 83-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is one less than the occupancy number from last week on Monday, December 14.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 83-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of December 21, there are 21 Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is five more from Monday last week.

Joplin’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated Monday, December 21 at 10 p.m., reports that there has been a total of 4,317 cases of COVID-19. Joplin currently has 233 active cases, 3,998 inactive cases, and 86 deaths due to the Coronavirus. The city has seen 17 cases in the last day, 215 cases in the last seven days, and 436 in the last 14 days. The trend is continuing that the age group seeing the most cases of COVID-19 in Joplin is the group ages 20 to 29 with 904 cases. The age group with the second highest number of cases is the same as past weeks—the group age 20 and under with 627 cases.

This update comes after the first vaccines were distributed and administered in the Joplin area, the first being at Mercy Hospital to medical workers on December 15. There are various stages of the vaccine distribution going forward, as Missouri is currently in Phase One.

This update also comes three days before Christmas Day. Numbers may potentially fluctuate following the holiday due to travel and gatherings, as the CDC reports that both traveling and in-person gatherings this holiday may increase risk of COVID-19 exposure and/or transmission.