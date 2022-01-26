COVID-19 delays court cases until June and July

LABETTE COUNTY, Kans. — Some court cases in southeast Kansas are seeing delays due to the pandemic.

In Labette County, two court dates have been pushed back due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and will be pushed until June and July.

This follows the Labette County Health Department’s recommendations to suspend jury trials for 30 days.

Once the suspension period passes in February the department will re-evaluate the county’s conditions before continuing with jury trials.

During this time, the court will still conduct in-person hearings because less people are involved in that process.