NEVADA, Mo. — A Missouri appellate court turns down an appeal from a Nevada man who’s convicted of stealing a million dollars.

The Southern District Court of Appeals rejected the claim of 42-year-old Christopher Buller that certain evidence should not have been allowed.

He was accused of defrauding an elderly woman of $1.2 million, which had been invested as Exxon mobile stock.

Buller was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime.