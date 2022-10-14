JAY, Okla. – An outstanding warrant was issued for a Four States couple for allegedly having sex in a public park.

Ross Lowell Harris, 32, of Fayetteville, Ark. and Hailey Elizabeth Russell, 20, of Pittsburg, Kan., were charged on Oct. 3 in Delaware County District Court with acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.

The couple was allegedly having sex in the water at Natural Falls State Park around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, according to an arrest affidavit.

Natural Falls State Park in located in southern Delaware County near Siloam Springs, Ark.

A witness observed the couple completely naked and engaged in a sexual act, the affidavit states.