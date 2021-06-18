Couple buys 100-year-old Methodist Church in Rogersville, plans to repurpose into home

Local News

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- A church closed in 2019 has been bought by a couple with plans of making it their home.

The new owners, Joshua Morley and Danae Wheeler, have already started remodeling the church into a home. The kitchen, living area, and bathroom in the lower levels of the church are first on the list so the family has a place to live during the remodeling process.

Morley and Wheeler were in a long-distance relationship, with Morely in Utah and Wheeler in Missouri. Buying the church just seemed meant to be when the price dropped from $1 million to $190,000.

The couple plans to pay historic homage within their new home in Rogersville.

