Country Club Drive in Joplin remaining closed due to weather; 32nd St widening

JOPLIN, Mo. – Since December 13, Country Club Drive from 26th Street to 32nd Street has been closed due to the 32nd Street widening project.

The crews had planned on completing the job by the end of today, December 17, but natural elements have gotten in the way.

Although most of the work is done, weather conditions have stalled the next step – pouring concrete along the roadway.

Crews working along Country Club Drive have notified the City that the road will remain closed until Thursday, December 23.

It is set to reopen by the end of next week after concrete is poured.

The City says that it “appreciates the public’s understanding of this weather-related delay.”

The project

The project will widen 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue west to Central City Road, also adding a center lane and constructing a sidewalk-shared use path.

The $8 million improvement is funded through the 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014.

The project is set to be completed summer 2023.