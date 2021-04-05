Council announces April Fair Housing Month

At the Joplin City Council meeting Monday night, Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley presented a proclamation recognizing April as Fair Housing Month. Also under presentations, Jennifer Shotwell, with Area Agency, presented on the reopening of the Joplin Senior Center. The Senior center will have a “soft opening” May 3.

Courtesy Joplin City Council Agenda

Fair Housing Month

Ryan Talken, Joplin Health Department director, reported that the COVID-19 numbers in Joplin have remained fairly steady but with a slight uptick in the last week. Currently the city has a total of 5,979 total cases of COVID-19. He added that the seven-day average is four cases per day, which is an improvement from Talken’s last report on March 15 when the average was 4.85 cases per day. He said hospitalizations are also slightly up, sitting at 18, compared to March 15 when it was 13 Missouri residents hospitalized. Six of the 18 are Joplin residents.

Regarding vaccines in Joplin, Talken reported that the vaccine supplies in the city has increased and continues to increase. April 9 the vaccine availability will open to all adults who wants to receive a vaccine. In addition, Talken said percentage of residents vaccinated has grown. 32.2 percent of Joplin’s population is vaccinated, compared to 24.8 percent on March 15. 27.4 percent of Missouri’s total population has been vaccinated. As Joplin has a higher percentage of its population vaccinated, Talken reported that statewide COVID-19 cases have slightly increased. He said that spring break was a concern and they are looking for a potential surge in coming weeks. Talken recommends that everyone receive the COVID-19 vaccine and that Joplin stay in the current phase of the reopening phase the city is in.

Lynn Onstot, City of Joplin public information officer, presented city news for Joplin, including a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will be held Tuesday, April 6 from 2 to 7 p.m. There are also additional vaccine clinics scheduled for future dates. She also reported that the Joplin Public Library is now acting under normal hours of service. Additionally, the City of Joplin’s fire department will pair with Missouri Southern State University to offer a fire academy, which 15 to 18 students will be allowed to attend. For more information of city news, visit the City of Joplin website.

Under public hearings, a resolution passed in granting special use permit for the operation of a beauty salon located at 2131 N. Lincoln Ave. in Joplin. Additionally, four council bills passed regarding either rezoning or vacancy.

A council bill amending the City of Joplin’s annual budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 passed with an emergency clause to adjust appropriations. An additional bill passed under emergency ordinances that approves depository services of Commerce Bank with Joplin starting July 1.

Under ordinances, first reading, a bill passed from first to second and third reading that establishes grades and accepts the Final Plat of Charlie Jane Addition, located at the northwest corner of S. Schifferdecker Ave. and W. 32nd Street.

Additionally, Randy Green spoke under citizen requests and petitions to address council about noise and meth in the neighborhood.