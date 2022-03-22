NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College students did some traveling over spring break — and it was a first for the school since the start of the pandemic. Plus, they barely had to pay for a thing.

“We went to the Louvre which was very exciting and very overwhelming, there’s so many pieces of art in there and outside,” said Zadi Lively, traveled to Paris.

Gauguin, Monet, and Van Gogh, are just some of the artists Lively saw while on a week long trip to Paris, France with other students, faculty, and staff of Cottey College in Nevada.

“International travel has been restricted the last couple of years because of COVID. This is the first international trip we’ve taken since 2019. Last year we did take students to Hawaii, which really wasn’t an international experience although it was a different culture so for us to be able to get back into our international travel program was very exciting for us,” said Steve Reed, Trip Educational Leader.

“Unlike most universities and colleges that allow their students to study abroad, Cottey actually pays for the vast majority of the trip,” said Stuart Price, Reporting.

“Overall it was a great experience, I loved the food, I love to cook and I like gardening so getting to taste the freshness in the food was awesome and just getting to see a different culture was really cool,” added Lively.

“Every second year student is eligible and the College pays for the airfare, the hotel, some meals and basically the students pay for incidentals, they pay for admission to museums for example or they pay for lunch and dinner, souvenirs but on the whole this is basically a pretty free trip for students and it’s a tremendous experience,” said Reed.

Reed says it was the decision of former school president Dr. Helen Washburn, back in the year 2000, to give every student the option to experience international travel on the school’s dime. Leading to memories that will last a lifetime.