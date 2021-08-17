Cottey College President Announces Plans To Retire

NEVADA, MO — In May, college seniors won’t be the only ones leaving the campus of an area institution. Nor will that institution’s president. She’ll leave in June.

The president of Cottey College — Dr. Jann Weitzel — has announced her plans to retire, effective June 30, 2022. Weitzel became the school’s 12th president when she came to Cottey back in 2015. And even though she hasn’t been at the school for that long, she’s proud of the progress under her leadership.

Dr. Jann Weitzel, President of Cottey College explains: “We’ve expanded our four year programs, we have moved our athletic program from a two year to a four year, and joined the NALA, and we’ve worked to give our students all sorts of opportunities to learn in a hands on manner through our stock training lab, our esports arena, our cadaver lab.”

Another bright spot, the Center for Campus Life, which was and under utilized space in the basement of the chapel. Located in the geographic center of campus, it includes the Spirt Shop, as well as a combination coffee shop and café.

She’s also proud of the overall increase in students in the college.

Dr. Jann Weitzel says, “Our goal over the last number of years is to fill the suites, and we do that at 350, this year we should be over the 300 mark and we’re really excited to bringing in additional transfer students as well as students who are here as non traditional students or commuter students.”

And she’s proud of all the attention the woman’s college is receiving from outside the four state area.

Dr. Jann Weitzel: “In the last six years, we’ve been recognized by the U.S. News and world report as being an outstanding institution, both in terms of what it costs to attend Cottey College as well as the number of international students and the debt the students have at the time they leave Cottey College.”