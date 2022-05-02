NEVADA, Mo. — Cottey College has a new leader. Dr. Stefanie Niles was recently named the college’s 13th president. Her first day on the job will be July 1st.

She’s coming to Nevada from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio — where she’s currently the Vice President for Enrollment and Communications.

Dr. Niles has more than 25-years of experience in higher education.

“And so, generally speaking, my goal for Cottey is to ensure that we are all in alignment, thinking about how can Cottey continue to foster it’s historic and significant mission, while still thinking about where we are today, what’s important to impart to our students today, how can we best prepare them for their futures,” said Dr. Niles.

Niles is replacing Dr. Jann Weitzel, who’s retiring at the end of this academic year. You can learn more about her and her vision for the future by following this link here.