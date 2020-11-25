Cost of Thanksgiving meals drop cheapest since 2010

If you haven’t already finished your Thanksgiving day meal food shopping, you may be in for a pleasant surprise.

A spokesperson for the American Farm Bureau said this year’s meal will be the least expensive since 2010.

Even though Arcille Ellison is cooking for twice as many people than last year, the Colorado native, who now lives in southwest Missouri, said it will be easier on her wallet.

“I would venture to say a little bit less, the cost of food so much less here than in Colorado,” Ellison said.

A meal for 10 people this year will run just under $47, a four percent drop from last year.