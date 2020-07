NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County coroner says the June death of a motorcyclist was self inflicted.

Dale Owen says that’s based on evidence from the scene on I-44 at mile marker one near eastbound traffic. He says that includes a handgun found near the motorcycle.

The driver was located just after 10:00 P.M. on June 25th, with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was initially taken to the hospital for treatment but later passed away from the injury.