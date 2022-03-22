PINEVILLE, Mo. — A local bank is stepping up to help its community bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce was struggling to recover financially. As a response, Cornerstone Bank presented a $10,000 check to help the Chamber continue to operate. The hope is to benefit the Chamber, small business owners, and the local community. With this boost in the economy, the Chamber hopes to see businesses get back on track, and in turn, give back to the community.

The McDonald County Chamber provides services to local businesses county-wide, including seven townships.

“Percent of the consumers view businesses who are in the Chamber favorably and if you just look around and you see the people who are here and you’ll understand that. I mean, these are people in the community that are involved in the community, that are concerned about the community,” said Shawn Cooper, President of McDonald County Chamber of Commerce.

“We were at a situation where the Chamber was not going to be able to operate if we didn’t come up with some funds of some kind, and I just basically went to our board and said, ‘Here’s the situation, are you willing to help?’ And Dr. Blankenship said, ‘We’ll take care of it,” said Jim Armstrong, Board of Directors, Cornerstone Bank.