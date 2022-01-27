NEVADA, Mo. — The latest art exhibit at Cottey College in Nevada, is highlighting the work and life of a Missouri native.

“Coping with Mortality” is currently on display inside the PEO Gallery.

The pieces tell the story of Jennifer Rose Wolken and her journey of coping with chronic illness and grief. Pieces range from photography to metalwork and some even incorporate deconstructed books.

“So many of our portrayals of art are just things on the wall, here they’re more interactive, they’re three-dimensional. This shows deals with chronic grief and illness and I think a lot of people can relate to that especially during COVID,” said Kris Korb, Cottey College Director of Campus Activities.

The exhibit will be on display through February 11th.

Visits can be arranged over the phone at 417-667-8181, ext. 2186 or online by following this link.