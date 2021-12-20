Convicted Parsons felon arrested on Sexual Battery charges

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man is in custody on Sexual Battery charges and more after a victim came forward to the police department.

Officers with PPD arrested the Parsons man, 33-year-old William Patrick Mansfield Jr., on Saturday for suspicion of Sexual Battery and Failure to Register as an Offender.

Allegedly, a victim came to the police department to file a report against Mansfield, but authorities also found that he had failed to register as an offender through the Labette County Sheriff’s Office. Mansfield is also a convicted felon recent released on Parole and had another warrant issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections for Parole Violation.

With this information, Mansfield was arrested on the following charges:

Suspicion of Sexual Battery

Failure to Register as an Offender

Failure to Appear Warrant out of the City of Parsons

“[A]ny physical battery is serious, but a sexual battery is an unforgivable crime, and my heart goes out to the victim in this case,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.