Convicted Parsons felon arrested on Sexual Battery charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARSONS, Kans. — A Parsons man is in custody on Sexual Battery charges and more after a victim came forward to the police department.

Officers with PPD arrested the Parsons man, 33-year-old William Patrick Mansfield Jr., on Saturday for suspicion of Sexual Battery and Failure to Register as an Offender.

Allegedly, a victim came to the police department to file a report against Mansfield, but authorities also found that he had failed to register as an offender through the Labette County Sheriff’s Office. Mansfield is also a convicted felon recent released on Parole and had another warrant issued by the Kansas Department of Corrections for Parole Violation.

With this information, Mansfield was arrested on the following charges:

  • Suspicion of Sexual Battery
  • Failure to Register as an Offender
  • Failure to Appear Warrant out of the City of Parsons

More in CRIME …

“[A]ny physical battery is serious, but a sexual battery is an unforgivable crime, and my heart goes out to the victim in this case,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories