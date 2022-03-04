CHANUTE, Kans. — The Kansas Supreme Court has denied a motion from a convicted murderer to withdraw his plea.

Brian Shields filed an appeal, stating his attorney did not adequately represent him. He originally filed his motion with the Neosho County District Court — which eventually made its way to the state supreme court. Today, a justice upheld the district court’s decision.

Shields was charged with Aggravated Arson and Aggravated Burglary in February of 2013. Authorities said he burned down a house in Chanute on January 25th of that year.

Weeks later, while clearing debris, authorities found the body of Cristy Wiles. That prompted officials to add a charge of 1st Degree Murder.

In January of 2014, Shields plead guilty to the murder charge and was sentenced to 20-years to life in prison. He filed for a new trial in February of 2016.