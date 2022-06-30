JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man was sentenced Wednesday to 35 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Kevin Wayne Swager, 31, of Rose, was convicted in April in Delaware County District Court of child sexual abuse and child abuse, both felonies.

Swager’s attorney, Terry Allen, asked for probation, and state prosecutor Laura DeYoung asked for the maximum sentence.

District Judge Barry Denney sentenced Swager 25 years for the child sexual abuse and 25 years for the child abuse. On the child abuse sentence, Denney suspended all but 10 years. Both sentences are to run consecutively.

It is KSNF/KODE’s policy not to identify sexual assault victims.

At the beginning of the hearing, Swager was heard saying, “I didn’t do it.

Swager’s aggressiveness and temper was evident during the trial as he lashed out to prosecutor Laura DeYoung with cursing. The same demeanor was seen when the victim’s mother read her victim impact statement.

A visibly angry Swager attempted to leave the courtroom during her testimony. He was eventually escorted out of the courtroom and returned when the sentence was announced.

Swager is to have no contact with the victim or her family when he is released from prison. He is also required to register as a sex offender. “

Swager denied abusing the child, but he also he did confess to Delaware County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Brandon Houston to hurting the child, trial testimony shows.

Swager is also charged in Ottawa County District Court with child sexual abuse.