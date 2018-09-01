Connecticut Ave bridge is open to traffic making commute shorter

Deadline for completion was Nov 1. Thank you MoDOT Southwest Missouri and Joplin City Government

(64804) — IT’S OPEN NOW!!! Only two lanes and a sidewalk on the West are accessible. The East side won’t be connected until the road is widened as part of the project.

#MODOTSW confirmed it in a FB post at 9:10PM. “The New Connecticut Ave Bridge Over I-44 in #Joplin is OPEN! Share this with others who will be excited with you.“

“Now that it is open we [First Baptist Church] won’t have to drive through the DIAMOND OF DEATH,” Kim Conroy tells Joplin News First. She’s referring to the South Rangeline traffic diamond. “The women in my class at church talk about it all the time.“

We didn’t know the next phase in the project so we asked Chris Sloan, Senior Minister at Christ Community United Methodist Church. “A roundabout at 44th and Connecticut.” (cue the scary music).

HERE’S SOME FUN WE WERE HAVING

WHO BUILT US THIS BRIDGE

The new bridge was built by Hartman & Company, Inc., Springfield.

Improvements? It is wider than the old bridge which was built in the 60s with no sidewalk or room for bike traffic.

The new structure features 12-foot lanes (4) and 8-foot sidewalks (2). Currently only half is open as the rest of the project is to widen Connecticut Ave from 36th to 44th to 4 lanes. That is all up to the city, not MODOT.

Our sources tell us the next phase? A roundabout will be installed at 44th and Connecticut.

The price tag budget was $2.5 million and a 50/50 share with MODOT and the city of Joplin. It finished 8 weeks prior to the estimated date of Nov 1.