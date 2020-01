WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beginning October 1, you’ll need a Real ID to fly on an airplane. The Real ID Act was passed by federal lawmakers nearly 15 years ago to bolster security following the 9/11 attacks.

Kansas began issuing Real ID credentials in August 2017 so many already have the ID. In fact, federal security director for TSA-Kansas, Jay Brainard, says Kansans are ahead of the curve.