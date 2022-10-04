LAMAR, Mo. — A local agriculture academy got a special visit this evening.

Missouri’s Fourth District Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler stopped by the Show Me Youth Ag Academy in Lamar.

It works with area high schools students interested in agriculture careers, giving them a jump start on their future. Tonight, it hosted a tour and a dinner for the congresswoman and the community.

More than 200 people enjoyed an evening on the farm, watching students in action.

They demonstrated new technologies, like an imaging system that allows farmers to get a look at the cattle’s beef.

“Our young people have a great opportunity for careers in this field and so this academy helps teach them the hands-on, uh, tactics and – that they need so that they can pursue those careers,” said Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Missouri’s Fourth District.

“I’ve just been about the young people for them to see opportunity, but I want them to be celebrated, I wanted the community to see what they’re actually are doing,” Tammy Bartholomew, Exec. Director, Show Me Youth Ag Academy.

The evening wrapped up with burgers from the academy’s own cattle.